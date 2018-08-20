BTS releases track list for ‘Love Yourself: Answer’

ENTERTAINMENT

With a return to the music stage set for less than a week away, BTS has released the track list for its upcoming repackaged album, “Love Yourself: Answer.”



The track list shared on social media Sunday showed the new EP, the final part of the group’s “Love Yourself” series, featuring a total 25 songs. Part A, which contains 16 songs, includes seven original tracks -- “Epiphany,” “Trivia: Just Dance,” “Trivia: Love,” “Trivia: Seesaw,” “I’m Fine,” “IDOL” and “Answer: Love Myself” -- and nine previously released songs, including “DNA,” “Her,” “Singularity” and “Fake Love.” Part B features another batch of nine previously released songs, including “Magic Shop,” “Best of Me,” “Anpanman” and “Mic Drop.”





(Big Hit Enterianment)

“The upcoming album is a ‘concept album’ that contains the main songs from the ‘Love Yourself’ series. The music, stories and lyrics of those 16 songs from Part A will be connected to each other, following the tide of emotion that flows from an encounter and love to finding one’s true self,” according to the act’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment.“Love Yourself: Answer” follows last year’s “Love Yourself: Her” and this year’s record-setting “Love Yourself: Tear.”Following the release of “Love Yourself: Answer” on Friday, BTS will kick off its world tour “2018 BTS World Tour Love Yourself” on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, and will head stateside next month for the North American leg of the tour.