Sunmi to release new single, ‘Warning’

Sunmi released a poster for the single Monday, featuring two red roses and candles with wax dripping from them. The blurred image and purple background create a seductive, mysterious atmosphere in line with the song’s concept.
The new single is Sunmi’s first work in eight months. Her last single, “Heroine” -- a prequel to her massive hit single “Gashina” -- was released in January. “Warning” is the last single in the three-part project.
|A teaser image for Sunmi‘s new single, “Warning” (Makeus Entertainment)
“Warning” will be released at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)