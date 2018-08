Sunmi to release new single, ‘Warning’

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for Sunmi‘s new single, “Warning” (Makeus Entertainment)

Sunmi is set to make a splash in early September with a new single, “Warning.”Sunmi released a poster for the single Monday, featuring two red roses and candles with wax dripping from them. The blurred image and purple background create a seductive, mysterious atmosphere in line with the song’s concept.The new single is Sunmi’s first work in eight months. Her last single, “Heroine” -- a prequel to her massive hit single “Gashina” -- was released in January. “Warning” is the last single in the three-part project.“Gashina” got nearly 1.2 million downloads and became one of the best-selling singles of 2017 in South Korea, solidifying the position of the former member of Wonder Girls as a solo artist.“Warning” will be released at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.By Yim Hyun-su ( hyunsu@heraldcorp.com