[Weather] Tropical nights to resume this week

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The break provided by the breezy and refreshing weather that cooled down the Korean Peninsula during the weekend is over, with sweltering summer heat returning Monday.The temperature in Seoul on Monday morning recorded 25.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3 C higher than Sunday morning. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, heat wave warnings are in effect in most parts of Korea.The daytime high in Seoul is forecast to hit 34 C, while Incheon will reach 33 C, Suwon 34 C, Gangneung 29 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 34 C and Busan 31 C.The hot weather and tropical nights will continue throughout the week, the Korean Meteorological Administration forecast.Korea will see heavy rain on Thursday and Friday due to typhoon Soulik, but it won’t affect temperatures much.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)