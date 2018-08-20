Biz sector 'gapjil' survey getting low response

BUSINESS

Responses to yearly surveys on unfair business practices have become lukewarm, especially from franchisees and subcontractors who were expected to use the poll to report mistreatments, according to the National Assembly Budget Office on Monday.



The Fair Trade Commission conducts a poll every year on both parties of business contracts, the franchisers and franchisees, as well as companies and their suppliers. The purpose is to provide a way for the parties, especially the weaker partners, to report any unfair and unilateral practices, locally known as "gapjil."







(Yonhap)

The latest analysis by the parliamentary budget office showed that last year, a survey of 9,882 franchisees got responses from about 2,500, or 25.3 percent. By contrast, 94 percent of the franchisers, or 188 of the 200 surveyed, responded to the poll.Only 45.9 percent of subcontractors answered last year's poll, compared with 92.6 percent of the partner companies. In a survey of suppliers in the logistics industry, the response rate was 30.1 percent.The response rate has been constantly low in past polls as well. Among franchisees, the rate was 32.8 percent in 2015 and 24.4 percent in 2016. Among subcontractors, it was 48.4 percent in 2015 and 47.2 percent in 2016. For suppliers in the logistics sector, the corresponding numbers were 35.3 percent and 37.7 percent.The budget office said it has recommended the FTC continue efforts to raise the response rate from the weaker partners. (Yonhap)