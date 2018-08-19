S. Korea crush Maldives 8-0 in women's football

SPORTS

South Korea beat the Maldives 8-0 in their women's football match at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Sunday.Son Hwa-yeon scored a hat trick at Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia, to lead South Korea to the quarterfinals regardless of their final Group A match against Indonesia on Tuesday. South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their opening match on Thursday.Chelsea Ladies forward Ji So-yun converted the penalty kick in the 25th minute to open the scoring for South Korea. The women's team doubled their lead in the 35th with Shaamila Aminath's own goal. Just seconds later, Son made it 3-0 for South Korea.Moon Mi-ra put her name on the scoring sheet with goals in the 45th and in the 54th. Son then completed her hat trick by netting twice -- in the 60th and 87th minutes.Lee Eun-mi then added South Korea's sixth goal of the day in the 88th.The Taeguk Ladies, led by head coach Yoon Duk-yeo, are looking for their first gold medal at the Asian Games. South Korea took bronze medals at the two previous Asian Games.The women's football tournament at this year's Asian Games features 11 teams. North Korea, the defending champions, are in Group B with China, Hong Kong and Tajikistan. Group C only has three countries: Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.The top three nations from Groups A and B, and the top two from Group C, will advance to the quarterfinals. (Yonhap)