S. Korean mixed shooting team wins silver

SPORTS

South Korean mixed pistol shooting team of Lee Dae-myung (first left) and Kim Min-jung (second left) won silver medal at the Asian Games on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean mixed pistol shooting team of Lee Dae-myung and Kim Min-jung captured a silver medal at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.Lee and Kim finished second in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event with a score of 467.6 points at Shooting Range inside Jakabaring Sports City in Palembang, a co-host city of the Asian Games along with Jakarta. Wu Jiayu and Ji Xiaojing of China took the gold with 473.2 points.This was Lee's eighth Asian Games medal and Kim's first.Lee has won at least a medal in four consecutive Asiads, starting with Doha 2006. He won a silver and a bronze then and followed that up with three gold medals in 2010. At Incheon 2014, Lee won the 10m air pistol team gold and 50m air pistol team silver."Every Asiad feels special," Lee said. "I've won a few medals, but I get nervous every time. I could have done better today if not for the nerves. Min-jung did her part really well, and I made a few mistakes."He'll go for his ninth career gold in the men's 10m air pistol on Tuesday."I have a couple of days until the individual event, so I am going to prepare hard for that and put on a good show," Lee said.Kim said she was happy to have won a medal in her very first Asian Games event. She will later compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol. (Yonhap)