N. Korea accepts on-site inspection of missile launch site: report

NATIONAL

North Korea has agreed to an on-site inspection of its missile launch site by international officials to ensure the safety of international flights, a report said Sunday.



According to the report by Japan's Kyodo News, the communist state has agreed to allow a group of inspectors from the UN International Civil Aviation Organization to access its missile launch sites.



The report suggested the planned visit is aimed at verifying the measures taken so far by the North to keep unannounced missile launches in check under its earlier pledge. (Yonhap)



