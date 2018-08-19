Go to Mobile Version

Man sets self on fire upon news of ex-wife’s new relationship

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Aug 19, 2018 - 15:48
  • Updated : Aug 19, 2018 - 15:48
A man in his 50s set himself on fire in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, allegedly upon receiving news of his ex-wife’s new relationship.

According to Namyangju Police, the man drenched himself in gasoline and set himself on fire at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at a convenience store operated by his ex-wife.

The man suffered third-degree burns and is currently being treated at a local hospital. 

(Gyeonggi Namyangju Police)


The fire also reportedly affected items on display at the store.

According to police, the man committed the act after hearing his ex-wife had decided to move in with another man. Police plan to continue investigation after the man recovers.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

