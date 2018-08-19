Man sets self on fire upon news of ex-wife’s new relationship

According to Namyangju Police, the man drenched himself in gasoline and set himself on fire at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at a convenience store operated by his ex-wife.
The man suffered third-degree burns and is currently being treated at a local hospital.
|(Gyeonggi Namyangju Police)
The fire also reportedly affected items on display at the store.
According to police, the man committed the act after hearing his ex-wife had decided to move in with another man. Police plan to continue investigation after the man recovers.
