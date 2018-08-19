GOT7 ranks No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot Tours Top 10

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band GOT7 has made its debut on Billboard’s Hot Tours chart, ranking No. 9 on Saturday.According to Billboard, it is first time that GOT7 has ranked on the Hot Tours chart although it has appeared several times on other ranks including No. 1 on the World Albums chart four times and No. 2 on Social 50 chart.The group performed at The Forum in Inglewood, California,in front of some 9,600 fans. The show earned 1.4 billion won ($1.3 million), which placed GOT7 on the “Hot Tour” chart.The group’s world tour ends in Hong Kong on Aug. 24, after performing in 17 cities around the globe. GOT7 has confirmed its comeback in September.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)