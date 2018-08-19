[Herald Interview] When startups are nipped in the bud

BUSINESS

With widespread internet connectivity, high receptiveness to new technologies and a trend-conscious public, South Korea is arguably the optimal market for startups to introduce and test new tech-based services.



Despite these opportunities, however, Korea can also be one of the most challenging places for startups due to rigid regulations that often shut down or limit the growth of new business models, such as those in high-growth sectors like smart mobility and financial technology.



This regulatory environment must change if Korea wants to have a chance of boosting its fledgling startup sector and fostering new “unicorns” -- private startups that develop a valuation of more than $1 billion -- according to the head of Korea’s chief startup support body Startup Alliance.



“Korea needs to become a society that doesn’t interfere with attempts (by new players) to develop and test out solutions to problems in the market,” Lim Jung-wook, managing director of Startup Alliance, said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



“Entrepreneurship is finding an unresolved problem in society, and introducing a service that can fill this need. However, many (startups) here are forced to give up midway due to the barrage of hurdles they face,” said Lim, a former CEO of Lycos who has been leading Startup Alliance since its formation in 2013.





Lim Jung-wook, managing director of Startup Alliance (Startup Alliance)