Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

South Korean city throws hat in the ring as ‘Yoga City’

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Aug 19, 2018 - 14:03
  • Updated : Aug 19, 2018 - 14:03
South Korean city of Miryang is bending over backward to become a city of yoga.

The city government of Miryang said Sunday it will host a global-scale yoga therapy conference and festive yoga-related events for two days on Sept. 1 and 2.

Located in South Gyeongsang province, Miryang hosted its first international yoga conference in 2017 and is following up this year with an expanded program. 


Miryang hosted its first international yoga conference in 2017. (Miryang City Hall)
Miryang will host an international yoga festival in September with the aim of branding itself as a city of yoga. (Miryang City Hall)


Yoga academies will take part to nurture the future generation of yogis in Korea.

Performances at the festival are free of charge. Visitors to the festival can experience traditional Indian yoga upon advance registration with the Miryang city hall.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114