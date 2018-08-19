North Korean leader denounces international sanctions again

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lambasted international sanctions on his country for the second time in a week during his visit to construction sites in a northern town, the North's state media reported Sunday.



Accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and ranking officials, Kim inspected a large-scale redevelopment project in Samjiyon County, which is known as the birthplace of his father and former ruler Kim Jong-il, the Korean Central News Agency said.



"The hostile forces' persistent sanctions and obstructive moves come as a serious setback to the advance of our socialism," Kim was quoted as saying. "But the zeal of the elated people who rose up like a mountain in response to the party's call is making a history of legendary miracles despite the most difficult conditions."





In this file photo dated Aug. 18, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a plan to build a green house farming facility in North Hamgyong province. (Yonhap)

Last week, Kim issued a rare personal rebuke of "brigandish" sanctions by "hostile" forces during his field guidance in the Wonsan-Kalma tourist complex under construction on the North's eastern coast."Such a huge and grand creation campaign as the construction of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area is an acute standoff with hostile forces trying to stifle the Korean people through brigandish sanctions and blockade," Kim was quoted by KCNA on Friday as saying.The attacks followed Washington's move to maintain pressure on Pyongyang despite ongoing denuclearization talks. The US Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russian and Chinese firms for violating its economic embargo on Pyongyang. (Yonhap)