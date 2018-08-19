[Weather] Heat recedes Sunday, but summer’s not done with us yet

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The weather forecast for Sunday spells a break in the chain of hot days that has plagued Korea for over a month.With clear skies expected nationwide, the lowest temperatures for this day have been marked at 16 to 24 degrees Celsius.Although the mornings and evenings have cooled significantly, this doesn’t mean the summer is quite over yet.The highest daytime temperature in Seoul is set at 32 C, Incheon 30 C, Daejeon 32 C, Gwangju 34 C and Busan 31 C.A hot weather alert has been lifted from most parts of Korea, but the possibility remains that the heat will rebound from Monday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)