Tickets to BTS' first concert in US sell out

ENTERTAINMENT

Tickets for K-pop boy band BTS' first concert in a US stadium sold out as soon as sales began, the group's management agency said Saturday.



The seven-member K-pop sensation will perform at New York City's Citi Field Stadium on Oct. 6 as part of its world tour of 16 countries, including Canada, Britain, Germany and France. The band will begin the tour with local concerts in Seoul slated for Aug. 25-26.



BTS will become the first South Korean singers to hold a solo concert at the home ballpark of the New York Mets.



Also as of Saturday, the music video for BTS' "Fire" had been watched over 414 million times on YouTube, becoming the band's second video to reach the 400 million-view milestone. The video was uploaded on May 1, 2016.



"Fire" is the lead track off BTS' "Epilogue: Young Forever" album. It ranked No. 3 on YouTube's 2016 list for the world's most-viewed K-pop music videos. (Yonhap)