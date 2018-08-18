S. Korean prime minister leaves for Indonesia for Asian Games

SPORTS

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon left for Indonesia Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, setting the stage for a possible meeting with a senior North Korean official.South and North Korea are set to march together behind the Korean Unification Flag at the opening ceremony in Jakarta later in the day.The rival Koreas are scheduled to field joint teams in three sports -- women's basketball, rowing and canoeing -- in a sign of warming relations. The two Koreas have never competed as one at any Asian Games, summer or winter.South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet again in Pyongyang next month following their first summit in April.Lee may encounter North Korean Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nami at either the opening ceremony or the women's basketball match between the inter-Korean joint team and India on Monday. (Yonhap)