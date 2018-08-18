S. Korean prime minister leaves for Indonesia for Asian Games

|(Yonhap)
The rival Koreas are scheduled to field joint teams in three sports -- women's basketball, rowing and canoeing -- in a sign of warming relations. The two Koreas have never competed as one at any Asian Games, summer or winter.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet again in Pyongyang next month following their first summit in April.
Lee may encounter North Korean Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nami at either the opening ceremony or the women's basketball match between the inter-Korean joint team and India on Monday. (Yonhap)