BUSINESS

Hanbit 1 (KHMP)

The operator of South Korea's nuclear power plants said Saturday that it has stopped operation of a nuclear reactor in the country's southwestern nuclear complex for scheduled maintenanceThe 950-megawatt "Hanbit 1" reactor stopped operating at 10:03 a.m. for routine inspections, the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. said.The reactor is located in Yeonggwang, about 350 kilometers southwest of Seoul. Three other reactors in Yeonggwang are also undergoing maintenance. (Yonhap)