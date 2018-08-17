[Weather] Heat wave to continue through weekend, but no more tropical nights

Daytime highs will range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. In Seoul, the forecast high is 33 C. On Sunday, temperatures will range between 27 and 34 C.
|(Yonhap)
But the tropical heat that made people toss and turn for 26 consecutive nights are over thanks to a blast of cold, dry air from the north. Early-morning temperatures over the weekend are expected to be much cooler, between 16 and 23 C.
Jeju Island and the mainland’s southern coast will be hit by strong winds due to the influence of Typhoon Rumbia, which is moving northwest from eastern China. Safety precautions are strongly advised.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)