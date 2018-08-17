Asiana to cut back on flights to prevent delays

BUSINESS

South Korean airliner Asiana Airlines said Friday that it would reduce the number of flights destined for certain European and US cities beginning in October, in response to instructions from the Transport Ministry to address the problem of delayed flights.The country’s No. 2 full-service carrier said it would operate only 75 flights per week to six cities in the US and six cities in Europe as of October. The current number of flights to each city is 82.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport began scrutinizing Asiana last month after over 60 flights were delayed, meaning that they took off at least 15 minutes behind schedule.It has been speculated that the delays may stem from a maintenance staff shortage and an inadequate repair budget. Asiana, however, said they resulted from normal airplane maintenance prior to takeoff.According to the ministry, Asiana Airlines currently operates 70 percent of the routes served by its competitor Korean Air, but with only half the number of aircraft.In the first half of this year, Asiana recorded the highest rate of delayed flights of any local carrier, with 57.7 percent of its flights taking off at least 15 minutes behind schedule.“We are in discussions about compensation and alternative flights for passengers (using) the (underserved) routes,” an Asiana official said.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)