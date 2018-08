BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The number of new jobs in July was the lowest in eight years, despite job creation being a priority of the Moon Jae-in administration, data showed Friday.According to Statistics Korea, the number of newly added jobs last month increased 5,000 from the same month last year, marking the smallest gain on-year since January 2010 when the nation was suffering from the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.The number of unemployed remained around 1 million for the seventh consecutive month. The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- was 9.3 percent, the same as the previous year.