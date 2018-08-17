Police investigate terror threat against presidential office on radical feminist site

NATIONAL

(Screencaptured from WOMAD website)

Police said Friday that they were investigating a terrorist threat against the presidential office posted on WOMAD, a radical feminist community site.Around 1:40 p.m., a user claimed to have planted an explosive device inside Cheong Wa Dae and said it would explode at 3 p.m. The post also included a picture of the purported device.The police are currently investigating several other matters concerning WOMAD, including allegations that spycam pictures and footage had been illegally uploaded there. An arrest warrant has been issued for the operator of the group, who is suspected of being complicit in online sexual harassment against a male nude model.Last week, the police announced that 32 complaints involving WOMAD had been reported to the police this year.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)