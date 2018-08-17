Conductor Chung Myung-whun, KBS Symphony Orchestra reunite after 20 years

ENTERTAINMENT

Conductor Chung Myung-whun (KBS Symphony Orchestra)

Maestro Chung Myung-whun is getting ready to conduct the KBS Symphony Orchestra for the first time in 20 years.Chung’s last concert with the orchestra took place in March 1998 in Japan, when he held the chief conductor post. The reunion concert runs Aug. 23-24 at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall.Titled “Talk With the Virtuoso of German Classic,” the upcoming concert will feature two of the most highly acclaimed violin symphony compositions by German composers: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61, and Brahms‘ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68.Violinist Julian Rachlin is the featured soloist.The Beethoven concerto was written in 1806 and revived in 1844 by violinist Joseph Joachim. Brahms‘ Symphony No. 1, significantly influenced by Beethoven‘s fifth symphony, took the composer 21 years to complete from the time he first sketched it.All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local children’s charities, and Chung intends to donate his fees as well.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)