KT ready for 5G showcase in Indonesia

In partnership with the country’s leading telecom company Telkomsel, KT will run a 5G zone where visitors can experience the Korean mobile carrier’s pilot services via 5G-enabled tablets and virtual reality games that were introduced at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February.
|KT engineers install cameras for the Preview solution at a badminton court in Jarkarta, Indonesia, Friday. (KT)
KT said it will showcase a Preview solution for Indonesia’s most popular badminton and basketball tournaments, providing multi-angle views of each game. For golf, the KT Omni View and Sync View services will stream the games from the gallery’s point of view.
“KT will try to offer differentiated value to the largest sports event in Asia with our 5G services,” said Lee Phil-jae, marketing vice president at KT.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)