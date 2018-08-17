[Weather] Is record-breaking summer over?

The temperature in Seoul in the morning recorded 24 degrees Celsius, which is 4 C cooler than Thursday’s.
|(Yonhap)
Heat wave warnings are still in effect in many regions in Korea including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, but the country will see no more record-breaking temperatures for a while.
The daytime high in Seoul will rise to 34 C, Suwon 33 C, Chuncheon 33 C, Gangneung 27 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 29 C and Busan 30 C.
The tropical nights that had continued for 26 consecutive days have gone thanks to the cold air blown from the north region.
|(Yonhap)
The cooler weather is projected to persist throughout the weekend.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)