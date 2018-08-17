[Weather] Is record-breaking summer over?

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The blazing summer heat that has gripped Korea for the last few weeks seems to have eased Friday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The temperature in Seoul in the morning recorded 24 degrees Celsius, which is 4 C cooler than Thursday’s.Heat wave warnings are still in effect in many regions in Korea including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, but the country will see no more record-breaking temperatures for a while.The daytime high in Seoul will rise to 34 C, Suwon 33 C, Chuncheon 33 C, Gangneung 27 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 29 C and Busan 30 C.The tropical nights that had continued for 26 consecutive days have gone thanks to the cold air blown from the north region.The cooler weather is projected to persist throughout the weekend.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)