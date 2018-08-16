Buddhist order to oust scandal-ridden executive chief

NATIONAL

Ven. Seoljeong (Yonhap)

The steering committee of South Korea’s biggest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, voted Thursday to oust the order’s executive chief, who has refused to step down despite a series of corruption scandals.Fifty-six of the committee’s 75 members voted in favor of a proposed bill to oust Ven. Seoljeong in an irregular meeting held in the morning. Fourteen others voted in opposition and four abstained. The remaining one vote was counted as invalid.The decision becomes final after getting approval in the meeting of the order’s senior members, set for Aug. 22.The committee’s first-ever passage of a vote of no-confidence for the order’s executive chief came after the 76-year-old monk on Monday vowed to retain his current position despite growing calls for resignation from rank-and-file order members and civic groups.Seoljeong has been facing a string of allegations that he forged his academic credentials, illegally owned vast real estate holdings and secretly fathered a daughter against the sect’s celibacy rule.He took office in November last year as the chief executive officer of the Jogye Order for a four-year term. (Yonhap)