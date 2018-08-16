Lee Ha-nee signs with US talent agency WME

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Ha-nee (Yonhap)

Model-turned-actress Lee Ha-nee has become a client of the major US-based talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC, her local agency said Thursday.According to Saram Entertainment, Lee inked a deal with WME for representation, and signed a management deal with Artist International Group.“After meeting with several Hollywood agencies, she decided to sign with the partners as she believed it would be most beneficial when working in Hollywood, Saram Entertainment head Lee So-young was quoted as saying.Director Bong Joon-ho and actress Bae Doo-na are currently represented by WME.Lee began her career in the entertainment sector after winning the 2006 Miss Korea beauty pageant and representing Korea the following year in the Miss Universe pageant. She has been mainly pursing acting since she starred in the 2008 musical “Polaroid.”Lee recently finished shooting the upcoming film “Extreme Job.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)