'Naengmyeon' prices soar after inter-Korean summit

Prices of "naemgnyeon," cold buckwheat noodles served in various types of broth or mixed with spice, continued to rise well above the average inflation rate this summer, statistics showed Thursday, apparently due to the lingering effect of the inter-Korean summit and record-setting temperatures.



Statistics Korea measures the price of naengmyeon at 148 specialized restaurants nationwide at the close of each month and reflects the results in the inflation rate.









The price of the cold noodles rose 4.5 percent in June this year compared with the same month last year, and 4.3 percent in July, according to the price data. In June, the increase was the biggest since March 2012 when the price climbed 5.3 percent.The price jump in Seoul for the noodles was nearly double the national average, 7.6 percent in April, 7.1 percent in May, 7.6 percent in June and 6.3 percent in July.Naengmyeon, a favorite choice during the summer, became the hottest menu item after the famous Pyongyang version of the dish was served at the inter-Korean summit in April. North Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un had the chefs of Okryukwan, a restaurant that specializes in naengmyeon, come to the venue of the summit inside the demilitarized zone to cook the noodle dish. Customers began to line up at naengmyeon restaurants from the day of the summit.An unprecedented heat wave this summer also sent up the price, statistics officials said, with diners opting for naengmyeong as a cool, refreshing option. (Yonhap)