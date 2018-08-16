Moon to meet floor leaders of ruling, opposition parties

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in was set to meet with the floor leaders of all major political parties here Thursday.



The meeting will be held over lunch at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, involving the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and four opposition parties.



They are Hong Young-pyo of the ruling party, Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Kim Kwan-young of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Chang Byoung-wan of the Party for Democracy and Peace and Youn So-ha, acting floor leader of the progressive Justice Party.









(Yonhap)

"The upcoming meeting is aimed at strengthening joint governance with the National Assembly that the president has continuously stressed," Han Byung-do, the senior secretary to the president for political affairs, said earlier.The president has repeatedly called for joint governance with political parties since taking office in May 2017.He has also proposed forming a standing consultation body with the ruling and opposition parties to discuss and coordinate government policy.Cheong Wa Dae officials said the president may renew his offer to discuss government initiatives with the political parties in advance in his meeting with the floor leaders, the second of its kind. Moon's first meeting with floor leaders of the political parties was held in June 2017, about a month after he took office on May 10 that year."They will likely discuss ways to cooperate on pending issues and legislation related to the people's livelihoods ahead of the extraordinary parliamentary session in August and the regular session in September," Han earlier said of Thursday's meeting.In an apparent move to promote bipartisan support for government policy, Moon is widely expected to offer one or more cabinet posts to opposition party lawmakers or officials in the next cabinet reshuffle expected to take place soon.The president may also discuss his upcoming trip to Pyongyang with the political leaders, the Cheong Wa Dae official has said.Moon has held two summit meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27 and May 26.In high-level talks held at the border village of Panmunjom last week, the two Koreas agreed to hold the third Moon-Kim summit in the North Korean capital next month, with the exact date of the meeting to be decided later. (Yonhap)