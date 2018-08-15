[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel will be celebrating its seventh anniversary by hosting the Sheraton Craft Beer Festival in mid-September.Famous breweries such as Goose Island, Art Monster, Craft Roo, The Hand and Malt, Levee Brewing Company and more are participating in the festival. At the event, there will also be German-style side dishes created by the hotel’s new head chef from Germany.The festival will be held over a period from Sept. 14 to 16 at the first floor of the hotel. Early bird ticket is currently available at 13,000 won, exclusive of tax.For more information, contact (02) 2211-1710.Conrad Spa is offering a special treatment deal for those who spent vacationing in the sun. It is designed to treat skin damaged by UV rays as well as re-energize the body.The treatment will consist of a 30 minute body scrub, then a 60 minute of Conrad’s signature body massage. After releasing tense muscles, blended sunflower seed oil will leave the rejuvenated skin glowing.The summer-only deal is priced at 220,000 won. For reservations and more information, call the Conrad Spa at (02) 6137-7432.Jeju Shinhwa World is hosting an exhibition named “My Little Pony Magic Party,” showcasing creative adaptations of the beloved animation character.Around 17 local artists, working in the fields of fashion, beauty and pop-art participated in the project, reinterpreting the pony character with their own unique styles and identities.Fashion designer Park Yoon-hee, for example, was inspired by the late pop singer Amy Winehouse in decorating the pony doll.Participants can make a badge, an umbrella or a bag decorated with a My Little Pony character, for a fee. The exhibition will continue until the end of October.For more information, call (064) 908-8800.Lotte Hotel Seoul and Lotte Hotel Jeju are offering a special package for those who want to enjoy a camping trip without the inconveniences.The “Camping with Ronnie” package allows families to rent a Kids Ronnie Tent for free in a deluxe room. By setting up a tent for children, the guests can enjoy a camping mood in an air conditioned hotel room.Breakfast for guests are included and Ronnie the teddy bear will be gifted.The price for the package starts at 320,000 won and will be available from September to November. For reservations and more information, call 1577-0360.The Westin Chosun Hotel Seoul’s signature restaurant The Ninth Gate is celebrating summer with a Champagne promotion.The restaurant will offer Champagne glasses at the entrance, allowing the customers to have three different Champagnes -- Louis Roederer Brut Premier, Drappier and Delamotte -- from 9 p.m. to midnight.The signature menu of The Ninth Gate will be served along with the Champagnes, including crab cake, truffle French fries and seasonal salad.The promotion is available every Friday and Saturday at 70,000 won per person.Call the The Ninth Gate at (02) 317-0366 for more information.