Two Koreas need to learn from China’s ‘one country, two systems’

SEJONG -- With the two Koreas working to reduce cross-border tensions and enhance ties through socio-economic exchanges, the prospect of reunification is being debated anew in the South.



During the Cold War, the reunification narrative was mostly about achieving a crushing victory over North Korea. The concept of reunification by force shifted when liberal presidents advocated gradual engagement. Subsequent conservative governments have taken a more proactive approach, viewing the reunification as a business “bonanza.”



Jeong Hyung-gon, an economist studying reunification and North Korea, said the Moon Jae-in administration should approach reunification with caution. Given the two Koreas’ widening economic gap, South Korea should refrain from reckless integration and begin with the Chinese one-country, two-system model, he said.



“We have to allow for economic independence in North Korea until it narrows gaps with South Korea. … Without such efforts, sudden political integration is a dangerous and reckless idea,” said Jeong, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.



“We have to change how we think about reunification. If the people of the two Koreas can engage with each other freely, similar to what the Chinese do (with Hong Kong and Macau), I think we can call it reunification.”



