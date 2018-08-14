Opposition parties slam court decision on ex-governor in sex abuse trial

NATIONAL

Opposition parties on Tuesday criticized a lower court's rulings that cleared ex-provincial governor An Hee-jung of sex abuse charges with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party calling it a death sentence for the "#MeToo" movement.Earlier in the day, a local court found An, a former presidential hopeful, not guilty of sexually abusing his former secretary, citing a lack of evidence to prove that he used his position to pressure the plaintiff into sexual relations.Opposition parties expressed concern that the ruling could dampen the "MeToo" movement in Korea while the ruling Democratic Party remained silent."We expressed grave regret over the court's decision that effectively exonerates numerous monsters who might feel relieved at An's acquittal," the LKP said.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said that the court decision does not strip An of moral responsibility for his treatment of the victim."The court rulings on An should not dampen the 'MeToo' movement in Korea," the party said.An was charged with sexual violence, including sexual intercourse, and harassment by abuse of occupational authority. His charges could carry a possible jail term of up to five years or a 15 million-won ($13,000) fine. (Yonhap)