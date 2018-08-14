Moon vows continued support for national heroes and families

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in pledged to continue to increase financial support for national heroes and their bereaved families Tuesday, one day before Liberation Day."I have a belief that treating national heroes and patriots with respect is the key to building a strong nation," the president said while meeting with national heroes and their families at his office Cheong Wa Dae."I believe treating those who sacrificed themselves for their nation with honor is not only a responsibility of the country but also the best investment for the future. That is because how the families of independence fighters live now may provide a reason for patriotism for the next generation," President Moon added.On Wednesday Korea will celebrate the 73rd Liberation Day, which marks the country's liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule. At the special meeting were some 240 people, including about 50 family members of late independence fighters who currently live in other countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The president said the country has already increased its special allowances to the families of late independence fighters by 50 percent, and that it will continue to increase its support."Expanding economic support is the start of truly treating the patriots with honor. The country is offering financial support to 17,000 people so the families of independence fighters may enjoy stable lives up to three generations down," he said.The country is also offering support for those from overseas countries, providing housing to all who wish to return to their ancestors' homeland, the president noted.The country will also continue to find forgotten heroes, with 202 female independence fighters newly added to the list this year, Moon said.Moon also vowed efforts to reveal the truth about Korean women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military, noting the country has newly designated Aug. 14 as a national day for the former sex slaves, also known as comfort women."Such pain must never be repeated. I offer my word of promise that we will correct the history with truth and justice, and strongly defend the country with peace," he told the meeting. (Yonhap)