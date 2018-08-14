BTS releases photos for ‘Love Yourself: Answer’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

(Big Hit Entertainment)

Boy band BTS released photos for its upcoming repackaged album “Love Yourself: Answer” on Monday.The photos revealed via the band’s official homepage featured two different concepts: “S” and “E.”The “S” group photo features a red background with members appearing impassive. Individual shots show each member seemingly trapped in a red box with different obstacles.The “E” group photo shows members tied to strings and looking at the camera. Individual photos show members’ being trapped in glass spheres on sand dunes.“Love Yourself: Answer,” will be released on Aug. 24 in four different versions: S, E, L and F.A day after the release of the album, BTS will kick off its world tour “2018 BTS World Tour Love Yourself” at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)