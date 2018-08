NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The sweltering heat in Korea is not over yet. Hot and humid weather will continue in the country on Tuesday, with daytime highs hovering at 37 degrees Celsius. As of 9 a.m., almost every region except the east coast areas in Gangwon Province had received a heat wave warning.The blazing heat will linger until the end of August, according to the weather agency.The temperature in Seoul on Tuesday will record 36 C in the daytime, Incheon 35 C, Suwon 36 C, Chuncheon 36 C, Gangneung 34 C, Daejeon 36 C, Sejong 35 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 37 C and Busan 35 C.Sporadic rain showers will fall in Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces, but the amount of rain will be not enough to cool down the heated land.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)