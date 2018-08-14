Ex-presidential aide grilled in top court's power abuse scandal

NATIONAL

Former Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon showed up for prosecution questioning Tuesday over his suspected role in the Supreme Court's alleged attempt to trade verdicts for policy favors.



Kim, 79, arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around xx a.m. The interrogation was rescheduled for Tuesday after he refused to comply with the previous summons last week, citing unspecified health reasons.







(Yonhap)

The close aide to ousted President Park Geun-hye was released from an over yearlong presentencing detention early last week on a slew of charges linked to alleged wrongdoing by the Park government. He was her chief of staff from 2014-15.Prosecutors have obtained evidence suggesting then Supreme Court Chief Yang Sung-tae tried to defer a ruling on litigation involving Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II. Park's office was seeking amicable relations with Tokyo.Prosecutors believe Kim was aware of these developments and briefed about it by lower Cheong Wa Dae officials, who are suspected of holding talks with Lim Jong-hun, then deputy chief of the top court's governing body.Kim was hospitalized for a checkup after his release. His trials are still ongoing. (Yonhap)