Next Moon-Kim summit likely in mid or late September: Cheong Wa Dae

The proposed summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely be held in mid or late September, an official from Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday, hours after high-level officials from the two Koreas agreed to hold the inter-Korean summit next month.



"To add a little, I believe (holding the summit) in early September might be a little difficult when considering realistic conditions," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters.



The remarks came shortly after the two Koreas agreed to hold the third Moon-Kim summit in Pyongyang in September.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hug after signing on a joint statement on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP)

Moon and Kim agreed to hold a summit in Pyongyang this fall when they first met on April 27 at the border town of Panmunjom inside the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.The leaders of the two Koreas met again on May 26, only on the North Korean side of the DMZ that time.The Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said the exact date will likely be decided by the North Korean hosts if it has not already been decided."Since North Korea is the host who made the invitation, the North will decide the date considering its own conditions," he said.The third Moon-Kim summit, if held, will mark the fifth inter-Korean summit in history. The first two were held in 2000 and 2007, involving then-South Korean presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, respectively.South Korea and the North technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice.Moon and Kim have agreed to formally end the war before the year's end and to replace the armistice with a permanent peace treaty in the near future. (Yonhap)