Body presumed to be missing firefighter found in river

GIMPO, Gyeonggi Province -- Firefighters on Monday found a body presumed to belong to one of the two firefighters who went missing while on duty in the lower Han River.



An officer discovered the body in waters near Gimpo Bridge in the namesake city in Gyeonggi Province, just west of Seoul, at about 2 p.m., the authorities said.



"We are working on the recovery process, and we'll try to ID the body as soon as we bring it out from the water," an official said.







(Photo courtesy of Gyeonggi-do Fire Service)

A search had been underway to find the two missing firefighters since Sunday. The officers -- only identified by their last names Oh and Shim, both 37 -- went missing after their rescue boat overturned in the river at about 1:30 p.m. the previous day. They were called to rescue a private boat near a weir.The authorities suspect they were swept away by the rapid current.Some 1,150 police and Coast Guard officers have been dispatched to the scene to search for the two missing firefighters.The authorities said the search will continue until they find the other missing officer. (Yonhap)