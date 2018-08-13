N. Korean leader inspects fishing, livestock farms

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected fishing and livestock farms in the country's northwestern region, the North's state media reported Monday.



Kim made "field guidance" trips to the Station for Stocking Lake Yonphung with Fishes and the Ungok Area General Stock Farm, according to the Korean Central News Agency. No dates for the inspections were disclosed.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju inspect a factory manufacturing jeotgal, or salt-fermented seafood, in Hwanghae Province, North Korea, on Aug. 8. (Yonhap)

"He stressed the need for the station to massively raise mandarin fishes and other young fishes and put them into Lake Yonphung," the KCNA said in an English article on the fishing farm inspection.In a separate article on the livestock farm, Kim emphasized the "need to intensify the research work to prevent degeneration of the breeds of the domestic animals."The trips appear to be in line with Kim's tours in recent months of industrial sites deemed to be close to the daily lives of citizens as the leader has been apparently placing more emphasis on economic development.Kim was accompanied by senior party and government officials, including Hwang Pyong-so, Jo Yong-won, O Il-jong, Kim Yong-su and Kim Chang-son.In particular, the KCNA referred to Hwang Pyong-so as "department director of the State Affairs Commission," the first time that his title has been confirmed since he was reportedly fired from the North Korean Army's General Political Bureau last year after a probe into the organ.Hwang reemerged in the North's state media early this year, but his title had not been confirmed for months. (Yonhap)