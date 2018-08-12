Seoul to brief UNSC this week on probe into NK coal shipment: official

NATIONAL

The South Korean government is expected to brief the United Nations as early as this week about its investigation into North Korean coal that was illegally imported to South Korea last year in violation of UN and other sanctions, a Foreign Ministry official said Sunday.



During a meeting with reporters, the official said the government is preparing to report to the UN Security Council about Seoul’s custom agency’s probe into three South Korean firms accused of importing North Korean coal disguised as Russian products.



South Korea’s Customs Service said Friday about 35,000 metric tons of coal, worth 6.6 billion won ($5.8 million), was brought into South Korea between April and October in 2017. The agency asked prosecutors to indict the heads of three South Korean companies that transported the coal.



“As soon as we are prepared, (the investigation result) will be reported to the UN Security Council. … The government is seeking to address the issue as quickly as possible,” said the official, requesting anonymity due to the sensitiveness of the issue.





United Nations. Yonhap