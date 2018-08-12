Ki Joo-bong wins best actor prize at Locarno Film Festival

He won the prize for his performance in Hong Sang-soo’s 2018 film “Hotel by the River.” Ki is a veteran actor of some 40 years, who has performed onstage and starred in films and TV shows.
|Ki Joo-bong poses with the award for best actor during the 71st Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, Saturday. (EPA-Yonhap)
In the film, Ki played the role of poet Young-wan, who has taken up residence at a hotel, where he summons his two sons as he feels his life might soon be over -- though there is no apparent danger posed against him. Young-wan later meets two women, played by Kim Min-hee and Song Seon-mi.
With his win on Saturday, Ki became the second Korean actor to be given the prize. In 2015, Jung Jae-young won the best actor prize for his role in “Right Now, Wrong Then.” Director Hong Sang-soo’s “Right Now, Wrong Then” won the Golden Leopard award that year.
“Hotel by the River” was Korea’s only entry at the prestigious Swiss film festival this year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)