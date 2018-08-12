Black Pink’s Jennie shows off archery skills

The show revealed a number of stills in which the singer showed off a surprising level of expertise in archery.
|(SBS)
|(SBS)
In the photos, Jennie celebrates after taking her turn at hitting the mark. Dressed in a sky blue outfit, she closes one eye to zero in on the bullseye target.
Marking a change from the last time she appeared on the show in July, Jennie seemed confident as she told the rest of the Black Pink members to “expect greatness” this time around. She had been easily spooked in the previous episode.
The episode airs at 4:50 p.m., Sunday.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)