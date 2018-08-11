Defense minister holds talks with top Indian military official

NATIONAL

Defence Minister Song Young-moo speaks during a forum on defense cooperation between South Korea and India in New Delhi on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo has held talks with his Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties and collaboration for North Korea's denuclearization, his office said Saturday.During the talks, which took place in India on Friday, they agreed to promptly hold the vice ministerial 2+2 dialogue involving the two countries' foreign and defense ministries, according to the Ministry of Defense.Song called for cooperation and support from the international community, including India, to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.The Indian defense minister said in response she shares the need for close ties between the two countries, according to the Seoul ministry.South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a bilateral summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last month.During his two-day visit that began Thursday, Song also met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and shared views on the need to specify ways to further expand the two countries' exchanges in the defense industry.Song's trip marked the first visit to India by a South Korean defense chief since 2012.(Yonhap)