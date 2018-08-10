Hong Sang-soo, Kim Min-hee together in Locarno

ENTERTAINMENT

Hong Sang-soo (left) and Kim Min-hee (AP-Yonhap)

Kim Min-hee (AP-Yonhap)

Filmmaker Hong Sang-soo and actress Kim Min-hee were spotted together in Locarno, Switzerland.The two were invited to the 71th Locarno Film Festival 2018 for the film “Hotel by the River,” which marks their sixth time working together. They posed together at a photo call Thursday.After the photos were released, the Korean press focused on Kim’s style change. Before admitting her relationship with Hong, Kim used to wear tight, colorful dresses with elaborate hairdos on the red carpet at official events.After she went public with Hong, Kim has been showcasing more comfortable outfits with a natural hairstyle. On Thursday, she showed up in a comfortable-looking blue dress with her hair tied back.