Seoul should consider ‘diluted’ end-of-war declaration: experts

With the United States and North Korea continuing to clash over declaring an official end to the Korean War, concerns are mounting that what was thought to be an easy idea is now emerging as a major obstacle to denuclearization talks.



Pyongyang has upped the pressure on the US to adopt a declaration for ending the Korean War and move toward replacing the current armistice with a peace treaty. Washington, meanwhile, argues that significant progress on North Korea‘s denuclearization must come first.



The persistent tug-of-war has left South Korea with the task of meeting Pyongyang and Washington’s interests halfway, Seoul-based experts said, noting that the Moon Jae-in administration should be flexible on the declaration’s signatories and binding force.



“We don’t have to stick to the idea of signing an agreement or adopting an accord. It can be a simple declaration like ‘There will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula,’” said Cho Seong-ryoul, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy.



“It doesn’t have to be an agreement among leaders. Foreign ministers from three or four countries can gather to adopt such a declaration,” said Cho, who was involved with the Roh Moo-hyun administration’s similar attempt at declaring an end to the Korean War.





North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during Singapore summit in June. Yonhap