Police discover missing man’s body beneath bridge

With the help of local fire authorities, Daegu Dalseong police reportedly found the victim’s body beneath the bridge near the Gangjeong Goryeong weir around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.
|(Yonhap)
A caller reported hearing what sounded like “someone screaming, then falling into the water” around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Dispatched police officers found the victim’s wallet along with his identification card at the edge of the bridge, according to reports.
The victim reportedly used to work at a manufacturing firm. His family members told officers that he had sent a text message prior to his death. The content of the text message has not been revealed.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing to figure out the exact cause of death.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)