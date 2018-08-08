[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Nine Tree Hotel recommends guests to take a history tour of Seoul, with its Seoul Cultural Footsteps package.The package includes tickets to four palaces; Gyeongbokgung, Deoksugung, Changdeokgung and Changgyeonggung. Tickets for Seodaemun Prison History Hall and Seodaemun Museum of Natural History are also part of the deal.Breakfast for two are included well, along with a free bear doll and a late check-out option at 3 p.m. available.The package will be available until Nov. 30, and the prices start from 121,000 won. For more information or reservation, contact (02) 6967-0999.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s all-day buffet restaurant Feast has invited two guest chefs from Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa. The menu includes classic Thai dishes, such as tom yang kung, put pat pong curry and mango sticky rice. Guests will be able to watch the chefs prepare the dishes at the live station.The promotion will be available from Aug 31. to Sep 23. The buffet costs 66,000 won per person. For more information, call (02) 2211-1710.Grand Hyatt Seoul offers small, private flower classes for those looking to relax and learn at the same time.The classes will be taught by florists from the hotel’s flower shop.The classes will teach participants how to make a flower centerpiece, a flower arrangement for glass vase and a flower hat for summer vacation.Each class, held on Aug. 14, 21 and 28, lasts about 60 minutes and is priced at 100,000 won. For more information, call (02) 799-8354.Il Ponte, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Italian trattoria presents a special mushroom-themed five-course meal throughout August.The course menu, costing 110,000 won, starts with a champignon mushroom and tomato carpaccio with rucola salad, followed by a cream of mushroom soup with truffle essence.Next, the diner will enjoy a mushroom and asparagus risotto flavored with thyme. The main showcase will be grilled beef tenderloin with pan-fried sea scallops served with wild mushroom and butter-poached vegetables. The dessert will be a cappuccino cheesecake with berries compote.For more information or reservations, call (02) 317-3270.Jeju Shinhwa World is hosting an exhibition named “My Little Pony Magic Party,” showcasing creative adaptations of the beloved animation character.Around 17 local artists, working in the fields of fashion, beauty and pop-art participated in the project, reinterpreting the pony character with their own unique styles and identities.Fashion designer Park Yoon-hee, for example, was inspired by the late pop singer Amy Winehouse in decorating the pony doll.Participants can make a badge, an umbrella or a bag decorated with My Little Pony character, for a fee. The exhibition will continue until the end of October.For more information, call (064) 908-8800.