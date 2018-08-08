[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Gangrim (Ha Jung-woo), an agent of the afterlife, attempts to clear his client Kim Su-hong’s (Kim Dong-wook) charges in a trial after death, while his colleagues Haewonmak (Ju Ji-hoon) and Lee Deok-choon (Kim Hyang-gi) try to bring an elderly man living past his due time to the underworld. But the trio’s past threatens both missions.In light of North Korea’s ongoing nuclear program, the South Korean intelligence service sends a black operative, Heukgeumseong (Hwang Jung-min), to Beijing. Disguising himself as a businessman, the spy soon gains the trust of high-ranking North Korean official Lee Myeong-un (Lee Sung-min), and commences his mission to infiltrate the highly-secluded country.“Mission: Impossible - Fallout” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast.Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” -- but this time Helen (Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight. This leaves Bob (Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life, which is a tough transition for everyone.