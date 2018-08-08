[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days
(Korea)
Opened July 1
Action, Drama, Fantasy
Directed by Kim Yong-hwa
Gangrim (Ha Jung-woo), an agent of the afterlife, attempts to clear his client Kim Su-hong’s (Kim Dong-wook) charges in a trial after death, while his colleagues Haewonmak (Ju Ji-hoon) and Lee Deok-choon (Kim Hyang-gi) try to bring an elderly man living past his due time to the underworld. But the trio’s past threatens both missions.
The Spy Gone North
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 8
Drama
Directed by Yoon Jong-bin
In light of North Korea’s ongoing nuclear program, the South Korean intelligence service sends a black operative, Heukgeumseong (Hwang Jung-min), to Beijing. Disguising himself as a businessman, the spy soon gains the trust of high-ranking North Korean official Lee Myeong-un (Lee Sung-min), and commences his mission to infiltrate the highly-secluded country.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
(US)
Opened July 25
Action, Adventure, Drama, Mystery
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie
“Mission: Impossible - Fallout” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast.
Incredibles 2
(US)
Opened July 18
Animation, Action, Adventure
Directed by Brad Bird
Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” -- but this time Helen (Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight. This leaves Bob (Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life, which is a tough transition for everyone.