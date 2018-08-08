[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Coex Aquarium is holding the “2018 Summer Na Hit! Aquarium” event, with special underwater performances and an extension of operating hours.Special summer activities include underwater performances by the Octonauts at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.During the event, operating hours for the aquarium will be extended by one hour to 9 p.m.The event is held from Aug. 10-17.Visit www.coexaqua.com for more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese.The Garden of Morning Calm holds the Rose of Sharon Festival until Sept. 2. Visitors can see the Rose of Sharon as well as green grass fields, summer wildflowers, valleys, and Chukryeongsan Mountain to fulfill their five senses.The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean or English, including on admission and participation fees, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr.Located in the area of Doduhang Port, Jeju Dodu Oraemul Festival is the sole festival in the area, the theme of which is one of Jeju’s natural resources, “yongcheonsu” (spring water), also known as “dodu oraemul.”The festival provides hands-on programs and food to enjoy along with other entertaining activities for tourists and residents.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.visitjeju.net.Gamaek Festival is a beer festival that has been held in Jeonju since 2015. The event offers performances and events such as concerts, outdoor party, and a singing competition.The festival is only open to those aged 19 or older.It is held from Thursday to Saturday in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The annual DongGang International Photo Festival features events such as the DongGang Photography Award Exhibition, International Open Call and Photojournalists Exhibition. It runs through Sept. 21.Admission is 3,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teenagers and 1,000 won for children. The event is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.