[Graphic News] Germany is top beer producer in EU

WORLD

Last year, 41 billion liters of beer containing alcohol were produced in the European Union.Two-thirds of the beer containing alcohol produced in the EU came from six member states.With production of 8.1 billion liters, or 20 percent of the EU's total production, Germany was the top producer in 2017.Germany was followed by the United Kingdom (5.6 billion liters produced, or 14 percent), Poland (4 billion liters, or 10 percent), Spain (3.9 billion liters, or 9 percent), the Netherlands (3.6 billion liters, or 9 percent) and Belgium (2.4 billion liters or 6 percent).