Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Germany is top beer producer in EU

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Aug 8, 2018 - 18:00
  • Updated : Aug 8, 2018 - 18:00





Last year, 41 billion liters of beer containing alcohol were produced in the European Union.

Two-thirds of the beer containing alcohol produced in the EU came from six member states.

With production of 8.1 billion liters, or 20 percent of the EU's total production, Germany was the top producer in 2017.

Germany was followed by the United Kingdom (5.6 billion liters produced, or 14 percent), Poland (4 billion liters, or 10 percent), Spain (3.9 billion liters, or 9 percent), the Netherlands (3.6 billion liters, or 9 percent) and Belgium (2.4 billion liters or 6 percent).





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114