Man’s body found in house next to Seoul mayor’s temporary residence

Seoul Mayor`s temporary residence, a humble roof-top dwelling without airconditioning, in one of the poorest districts in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A man’s body, which had seemingly remained unnoticed for a significant period of time after his death, was found Wednesday in a house next to Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s temporary residence in northern Seoul -- in an ironic twist to the mayor’s effort to “experience” everyday reality in one of Seoul’s poorest districts.The Seoul mayor moved into his current temporary residence -- a two-room rooftop dwelling without air conditioning -- on July 22 to experience what it really means to live in one of the worst types of housing in Seoul. Too warm in the summer and too cold in the winter, rooftop dwellings are considered among the cheapest -- and arguably least safe -- places to live in Seoul. Meanwhile, Gangbuk-gu, where the home is located, is also one of the four poorest districts in the South Korean capital.A case of “godoksa” -- the phenomenon of someone dying alone without anyone noticing -- the man’s body was discovered by police in his house on Wednesday morning, after a neighbor noticed an odor from outside the home and called authorities.According to the Gangbuk-gu Office and Mayor Park, the man, in his 40s, was disabled and had been living alone. He also was dependent on alcohol. He had family members living just a few minutes away, but they reportedly had not noticed anything unusual before being contacted by authorities, according to Park Gyum-soo, the mayor of the district.The discovery of the man’s body led to the cancellation of a press tour of Park’s current residence and neighborhood, which had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. A press meeting in Samyang-dong, where Park is currently residing, was still held as scheduled, where Park spoke on the death of the man.“I’ve been informed that he had disabilities and had never been married. For whatever reason, it seems like the dead had been living a life in utter isolation, disconnected from everyone including his family,” he told reporters. “In Japan, I hear that unattended deaths don’t only occur to those who are elderly. I feel like I’ve been assigned another task (as mayor), as such lonely deaths in our city should not be happening.”The number of reported unattended deaths in Seoul has increased significantly from 2013 to last year, from 285 to 366. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, 62 percent of people in Seoul who die alone without anyone noticing are men aged 45-65, and 39 percent had underlying health conditions, including alcoholism, diabetes and depression, among others.As of last year, those who live in single- or two-person households account for 54 percent of the entire population Seoul.By Claire Lee (dyc@heraldcorp.com)