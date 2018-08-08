Man arrested for drug use after falling asleep in car

According to Masan Jungbu Police Station, the day laborer was resting inside his Daewoo Matiz parked by the road in the direction of Masanhappo-gu in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, with the engine running at around 2 a.m. Sunday.
|(Yonhap)
Dispatched officers said they conducted a sobriety test upon arrival at the scene, but results indicated he had not consumed alcohol.
The man is said to have asked the officers if they were currently in “Goseong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province,” causing police to suspect drug use. He later admitted to having injected drugs, police said.
In admission of guilt to the drug charge, he told police he “injected the drugs at home, then drove 30 kilometers to the current location.”
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)